Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

