Pacific Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 790 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.91. The stock had a trading volume of 312,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.