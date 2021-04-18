Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4,557.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

