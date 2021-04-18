Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 271,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.