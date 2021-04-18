Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $344,660.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $344,660.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056938 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

