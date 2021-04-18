Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.69 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.82.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

