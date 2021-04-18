Paul R. Flynn Sells 758 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $400.04 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $295.00 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

