PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,211 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 1.76% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.73 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.