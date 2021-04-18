PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

