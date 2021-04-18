PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $739.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.93 and its 200 day moving average is $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.