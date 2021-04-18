PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.