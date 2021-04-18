PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0457 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.