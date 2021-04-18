PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

