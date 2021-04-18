Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.18. 14,605,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,012,053. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.