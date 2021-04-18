Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $483,125.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $145.82 or 0.00262833 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $483,125.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.