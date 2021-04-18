PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.
Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
