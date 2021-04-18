PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.