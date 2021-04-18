Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Perrigo worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PRGO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

