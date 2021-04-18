Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Perrigo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -693.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

