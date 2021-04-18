Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $7.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEYUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,470. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

