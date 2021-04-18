Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.