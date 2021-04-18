PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

