Phala Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $60.52 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Phala Network has a market cap of $140.95 million and $60.52 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

