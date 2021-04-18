Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

