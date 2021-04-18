Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $112,464.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

