Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 307.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 133,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

