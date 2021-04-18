Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $148.41 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

