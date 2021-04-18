Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 690 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

