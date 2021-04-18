Piper Sandler Raises Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $33.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE APR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

