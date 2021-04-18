Pirate Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.77 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $530.81 million and $7.77 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 168.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00426763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00165919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00184540 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

