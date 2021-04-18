PIVX (PIVX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.08 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003146 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $114.04 million and $3.08 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

