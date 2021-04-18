PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.37 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $59.37 million and $121.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,129.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.84 or 0.01646748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.50 or 0.00584996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

