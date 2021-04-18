Pizza Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,304.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $6,304.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00240544 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

