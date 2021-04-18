Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $910,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.