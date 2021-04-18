Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. 3,645,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,944.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

