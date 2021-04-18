PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.