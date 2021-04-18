Po.et (POE) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $5,867.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

