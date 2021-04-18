Polis Price Reaches $0.25 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.45 million and $5,189.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00238003 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

