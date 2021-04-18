PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.19 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00673735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00037270 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

