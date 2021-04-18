Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an above average rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

PFBC stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

