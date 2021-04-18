Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRW remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.