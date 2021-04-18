PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $216,478.36 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

