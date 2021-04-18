Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Silgan worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

