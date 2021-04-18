Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,913,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,890,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

KIM stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.