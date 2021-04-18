Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Simulations Plus worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

