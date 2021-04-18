Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.64 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.62 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.