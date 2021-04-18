Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FOX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 267,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FOX by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 693,818 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.