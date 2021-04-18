Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 139,679 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.33 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

