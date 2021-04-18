Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $25.91 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

