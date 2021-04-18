Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,730 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

