Prism Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000.

VTV stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

